The surgery on the left rectus femoris tendon was a perfect success: the club announced this in an official note

AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega, who was injured against Monza, was operated on today in Finland by surgeon Lasse Lempainen for “repair of the left rectus femoris tendon”, as per the club's official communication. The operation, carried out in the presence of the Rossoneri club doctor Dario Donato, “was a perfect success”. Pobega should return to the pitch in about four months, therefore for the final part of the season.