DreamWorks Animation has released the first trailer for the long-awaited fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda. This time his rival promises to be very powerful

DreamWorks Animation, the studio responsible for hits like Shrek or How to Train Your Dragon, brings back to the big screen almost ten years later the most peculiar kung-fu master in the history of cinema in Kung Fu Panda. The comedian Florentino Fernández once again takes on the role of the protagonist, Po, in his Spanish version that returns next spring in a fun and crazy new installment.

You can watch the trailer below:

Synopsis:

After three dangerous adventures defying death and defeating supervillains with his unmatched courage and impressive mastery of martial arts, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe-nominated Jack Black in VO) finds that fate It calls you… to take a break. More specifically, they offer him to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

The proposal raises a couple of obvious problems for you. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about diet, and second, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior as quickly as possible before he can take up his prestigious new position.

As if that were not enough, an evil and powerful sorceress has recently appeared called Chameleon (Oscar® Award winner Viola Davis in VO), a tiny vermin who can transform into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has set his greedy, tiny marble eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which could give him the power to summon all the villainous masters that Po once defeated and banished to the spirit realm.

Kung fu panda 4 photograma

It looks like Po is going to need help. And he finds it (more or less) in the cunning and ingenious thief Zhen (Awkwafina in VO, winner of the Golden Globe), a specimen of corsac fox who gets on our panda's nerves, but whose skills will prove to be of great value. . To protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian clutches, this fun and unusual couple will have to work side by side. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

A luxury cast in its original version

The film once again features the voices of stars such as Oscar® winner Dustin Hoffman in the role of kung-fu master Shifu; James Hong (Everything at Once Everywhere) as Mr. Ping, Po's adoptive father; Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston as Li, Po's biological father; and Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu's former disciple and former archenemy. Oscar® winner Huy Quan (Everything at Once, Everywhere) also joins the cast of the original version voicing a new character: Han, leader of the Den of Thieves.

KUNG FU PANDA 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (Trolls, Shrek, Happily Ever After), both from DreamWorks) and produced by Rebecca Huntley (The Bad Guys, from DreamWorks). Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) co-directs the film. In 2008, Kung Fu Panda, the first installment of the saga and nominated for the Oscar® Awards, became DreamWorks Animation's highest-grossing original animated film and gave rise to a franchise that has grossed more than $1.8 billion at the box office. box offices around the world.

KUNG FU PANDA 4 premieres in Spain on March 8, 2024, exclusively in theaters.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams' music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.