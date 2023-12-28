Pnrr, Meloni's coup: Italy receives the fourth installment of 16.5 billion

The European Commission paid the fourth Pnrr installment today 16.5 billion of euros to Italy. The payment is the result of the achievement, ascertained by the European Union, of all 28 objectives and targets linked to the fourth instalment. These objectives and targets concern measures necessary to move forward the implementation of justice and public administration reforms, as well as important reforms in the areas of social inclusion and public procurement. This is what we read in the note Palazzo Chigi which continues by noting that “the main investments are linked to digitalisation, in particular with regard to the transition of local public administration data towards the cloud, the development of the space industry, green hydrogen, transport, research, education and social policies”.

READ ALSO: Pnrr, Europe's assist to Meloni. Brussels approves the new plan

“As announced by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the payment of the fourth instalment – it is further underlined – it occurred by 2023 and brings the total PNRR resources obtained so far by Italy to around 102 billion euros, corresponding to more than half of the total resources of the Plan. This demonstrates the great progress made by Italy in achieving the planned measures.” “On the basis of Piano as recently modified by the EU Council – concludes the note – the Meloni government will continue with the work of full and timely implementation of the PNRR, within the framework of continuous and close collaboration with the European Commission”.

Pnrr, Fitto: “Great satisfaction with the disbursement of the fourth instalment”

“Ggreat satisfaction with the delivery took place today by the European Commission of the fourth installment of the Pnrr worth 16.5 billion. The commitment of President Meloni and the Government was to receive the funds by the end of 2023 and we respected it. This is the result of a great collective commitment and constant and constructive collaboration with the European Commission. Work on the PNRR continues.” Thus the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto are Facebook.

Subscribe to the newsletter