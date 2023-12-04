Mycoplasma pneumoniae – the bacterium that seems to be behind the increase in pneumonia in children in China, and then in Vietnam and in some European countries, from France to Holland to Denmark – is a known pathogen. But “the real concern may be linked to the resistance of some of these germs to azithromycin, the antibiotic used in these cases, especially in pediatric use. Unfortunately, the improper use made during Covid has made this germ resistant to ‘azithromycin, so problems could arise now.” This is the warning of Marco Falcone, secretary of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases currently in congress in Florence.

As also reiterated by the Higher Institute of Health in recent days, Falcone confirms that “Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a germ that has been known for decades. It causes mild pneumonia, as it is a not very virulent pathogen that causes bilateral interstitial pneumonia, usually not deadly. It can also cause respiratory failure, which usually heals with antibiotics. The situation can be more serious when fragile people such as children and the elderly are affected.” However, the expert specifies, “the risk” is linked precisely to the possible resistance to azithromycin. In general, Falcone reassures: “Mycoplasma is not a pathogen to worry about, except” however “the spread of strains resistant to antibiotics”.

Read also