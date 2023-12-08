loading…

Yanyah Sinwar, one of the leaders of Hamas, became the main target of Israeli intelligence agents. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman confirmed a Maariv report that said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected several times – plans to kill Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar.

A report by senior Israeli journalist, Ben Caspit, stated that between 2011 and 2023, Netanyahu rejected several plans put forward by the Shin Bet to eliminate Sinwar and other senior members of the Palestinian movement.

However, PM Netanyahu’s office denied the report.

However, Liberman said Netanyahu was the one who granted “immunity” to Sinwar and Hamas leaders. He said Netanyahu opposed any attempts to kill them.

“I state this not just as speculation, but as someone who has personal knowledge of this matter,” he said, as reported by AAWSAT.

In his report, Caspit said Netanyahu rejected plans to eliminate Sinwar at least six times in recent years. He added that the plan was presented to Netanyahu by the three most recent heads of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) during their respective terms in office: Yoram Cohen, Nadav Argaman, and the current head, Ronen Bar.

Caspit wrote that based on conversations with a number of senior figures in security agencies, the operational plan has been well thought out and actionable so that it can be implemented at any time.

According to the plan, Sinwar did not spend most of his time hiding; he maintains a low-key presence and does not move between apartments or secret bunkers, unlike Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who has followed such practices since 2006.

A month ago, former Shin Bet chief Cohen revealed to “Meet the Press” that the agency had recommended an operation targeting all Hamas leaders in Gaza. He said Netanyahu rejected all of these operational opportunities.

Caspit, a prominent journalist in Israel, accused Netanyahu of systematically strengthening Hamas to deepen divisions between Palestinian factions. He also sought to weaken the Palestinian Authority and its President Mahmoud Abbas.

“Netanyahu views Hamas as a treasure that will help him thwart the two-state solution,” Caspit continued. He added that the first aid Netanyahu offered Hamas was a prisoner exchange deal that resulted in the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners, including Sinwar, in 2011.

