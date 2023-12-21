Suara.com – PLN Main Distribution Unit for South Sumatra, Jambi and Bengkulu (UID S2JB) stated that during the Christmas and New Year alert period they would not carry out planned maintenance activities with electricity outages.

“Especially for emergency conditions, the Under Voltage Maintenance (PDKB) team will carry out maintenance without interruption to maintain the comfort of the public in carrying out activities at Christmas and New Year,” said PLN UID S2JB Senior Distribution Manager Arif Pramudya in Palembang, Thursday (21/ 12/2023).

He said he was alerting 2,979 officers and 224 posts to maintain electricity reliability ahead of Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024. The alert period will be implemented from 18 December 2023 to 8 January 2024.

He explained that the current condition of the electricity system in the S2JB area is in adequate condition with a capacity of 3,057 Megawatts (MW) and a peak load of 1,462 MW.

Apart from ensuring safe electricity supply from the source and network side, PLN UID S2JB also alerted 116 units of supporting equipment in all its work units consisting of 147 units of cars, 232 units of motorized vehicles, 10 units of generator cranes, 14 units of UPS, 25 units of generators. , 61 mobile substation units.

For electric vehicle users who want to go on holiday across town or travel home, PLN also ensures that all Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SPKLU) operate well.

“For electric vehicle users, we have also prepared 16 SKPLU units spread across South Sumatra, Jambi and Bengkulu whose locations can be checked via the PLN Mobile application,” he explained.

Apart from that, about electricity solutions through services at hand, namely PLN Mobile. The public can report disruptions or needs for electricity services via PLN Mobile.

“If there is a disturbance or need electrical service, report it immediately to PLN Mobile. “Of course, we hope that none of the priority alert locations and public facilities will have their electricity supply disrupted during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year celebrations,” said Arif. (Between)