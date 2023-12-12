Discover your hours of play on PlayStation throughout the year as well as your most played title or the number of total trophies earned.

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 offers the summary of the year on PS4 and PS5

Sony just published PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023, the page that shows the gaming statistics of PS4 and PS5 players throughout the year. This kind of annual summary It has been popularizing for a few years by revealing all kinds of details, highlighting the most played titles, the number of trophies achieved, a breakdown of monthly statistics, achievements achieved and the personalized playing style.

From today, Tuesday, December 12, until January 12, 2024, any PS4 or PS5 player can meet What has your gaming experience been like during 2023?it should be noted that this summary continues to be updated until the end of the year, so Sony recommends Check back on January 12 for the full year in review.

This year, the PlayStation Wrap-Up includes new features across a variety of digital cards about the best game statistics, being perfect for sharing through social networks. In this way, it becomes very easy to communicate the most played title of the year to the world.

A 2023 full of games

Thanks to the 2023 Wrap-Up, PlayStation has reviewed the fantastic year of games released on PS4 and PS5, starting the year with Hogwarts Legacy and reaching summer with Final Fantasy XVI to finish it with Baldur’s Gate 3, the game of the year. On the other hand, in recent months heavyweights such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and many more.

Looking ahead to 2024, PS5 already has a good number of games in the oven: Tekken 8 will continue after the terrible battle that ended with the defeat of Heihachi Mishima in Tekken 7, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will continue the story of the remake as part of a trilogy that renews the story of this RPG that redefined the genre, while Rise of the Ronin will offer an epic adventure through war-torn 19th century Japan.

