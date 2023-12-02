PlayStation shared bad news this week with all its players: certain content from your accounts will disappear and they will no longer be able to enjoy it despite having paid for it. This is due to licensing issues and policies related to digital content. Unfortunately, The measure will affect many playersso fans of the brand are upset.

Through a statement, the company reported that, due to licensing agreements, it will eliminate a considerable number of Discovery series and movies of its ecosystem. The point is that users who acquired said content will lose access to it, as it will be deleted from their accounts.

This will happen next December 31, date from which dozens of productions will disappear from players’ accounts without any compensation. The list of series that will be eliminated is really long and can be consulted at this link.

As you imagine, users of PlayStation They are furious, especially those who invested in content and who will now lose it without any alternative. Many people condemned licensing agreements between companies and attacked the expiration of digital content.

Social networks were soon filled with harsh criticism of PlayStation for not looking after the investment that its users have made over the years. Other people attacked Discovery, while some fans assured that few users will surely be affected by this measure.

The point is that no one is happy with these types of decisions, as it directly impacts their purchasing history and, of course, their pockets.

