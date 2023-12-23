Due to the Insomniac Games hackvarious confidential documents have come to light where Sony talks about the future of PlayStation. According to one of them, Japanese companies plan to follow a strategy of Xbox y Microsoft to be able to continue competing in the future and compete with services such as Xbox Game Pass.

According to the details, Sony is planning a strategy called Services 3.0which involves the ecosystem of PlayStation y PS Plus. The main idea is to expand said service to multiple platforms, just as Microsoft and Xbox have done with Xbox Game Pass and other of their services.

Everything indicates that, sooner or later, PlayStation Plus will expand to mobile phones, computers, televisions and more devices where players can enjoy several of its benefits. With this, Sony wants to attract more users and attract the attention of even more players.

Specifically, the company is interested in gamers who enjoy free-to-play titles and games as a service. To achieve part of its goal, Sony plans form alliances to offer the benefits of other services inside PlayStation Plus.

This is reminiscent of what Microsoft has done with Xbox Game Pass, which has offered subscriptions to entertainment services with movies and series. An important part of this plan is cloud gaming and streaming titles, so Sony also wants alliances with companies that sell televisions.

In one of the documents, Sony states that it wants PlayStation Plus to be a kind of “essential” subscriptionwhich offers a wide variety of content to its subscribers.

Now, it is not known if this plan, which is similar to the one Xbox used to expand its ecosystem, still stands as described or if Sony will make some type of modification in the future. It is also not known what the company's forecasts are for completing this ambitious plan.

