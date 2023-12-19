Outlast II is available in the PlayStation Store's end-of-year sales at a price you'll find hard to believe.

PlayStation Store already faces the last hours of your promotion dedicated to the end of the year, so there is less and less left to be able to get titles as interesting as the most brutal PS5 and PS4 game at a 75% discount or, on the other hand, this great cooperative game also at a 75% discount. However, now we present you one of the most succulent offers of this promotion with nothing less than 95% discount on an incredible horror game.

This time we are talking about Outlast II, the sequel to the legendary Red Barrels game, which marked a before and after in the genre, especially due to the support it received from numerous content creators. If you haven't had a chance to play it yet and were waiting for it to be almost given away, you can now get it on the PlayStation Store for as little as only 2.99 euroswhich means a 95% discount compared to its original price. With this, you will be saving a total of 28.50 euros if you buy it before next December 21at which point the promotion dedicated to a moment as special as the Christmas holidays will end.

Download Outlast II for PS5/PS4 for €1.49

Outlast II, one of the best horror games in history, at a ridiculous price

Outlast is one of the most successful and iconic horror sagas of all timesince its different proposal and the support of several content creators on YouTube gave it the necessary push to rise above other similar proposals. With Outlast II, the studio managed to generate a deeper story, adding new playable mechanics and expanding its universe in the best possible way.. So, if you liked the first installment, you will enjoy one of the best sequels that can be seen in the video game sector.

