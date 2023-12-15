Overcooked 2! It can be found right now at an incredible price, so you will start the Christmas campaign in the best way.

PlayStation Store is immersed in one of its most important promotions of the year, the one dedicated to the Christmas campaign, so there will be dozens of video games from the PS5 and PS4 catalog at an unbeatable price during the following weeks. However, this does not mean that at this time Sony's digital store does not offer great possibilities to its users, so you can find the best game in history for less than 20 euros. But, if what you want is to play as a family, now we bring you one of the best cooperative games in history at an undeniable price.

We refer, as it could not be otherwise, to Overcooked 2!, the cooking title that invites you to coordinate with up to 4 players to create dishes in the most bizarre settings you can imagine. Therefore, if you have not had the chance to try it so far, you have the Gourmet edition with all the additional content available on the PlayStation Store for only 6.24 euroswhich means a 70% discount compared to its original price on the platform. With that, You can save a total of 18.55 euros if you get it before next December 21at which time the Essential Selection promotion, in which this title is included, will end.

Overcooked! 2, the definitive cooking game to have a great time with your friends

The Overcooked saga is one of the craziest and funniest in the history of video games, which is why it provides some of the most spectacular and entertaining moments, especially if played in company. Enter the stoves of various kitchens in the most remote places you can imagine and coordinate with the rest of your colleagues to comply with all orders and ensure that customers are satisfied with your work. Laughter is more than guaranteed in the more than fifty levels that you can enjoy in this incredible sequel..

Overcooked! 2 for PS5/PS4 for €6.24

Therefore, do not hesitate to get Overcooked! 2 paying only 6.24 euros on PlayStation Store, giving you a game with a multitude of content that you can enjoy with whoever you want. But you will have to do it before December 21.

