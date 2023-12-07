Jim Ryan will step down as president of Sony Interactive Entertainment and head of PlayStation coming soon. For this reason, the companies decided to throw a surprise party for the manager. This is to give him the farewell he deserves and celebrate his almost 30-year career.

To surprise him, PlayStation prepared a great gift: a one-of-a-kind PlayStation 5. In addition, he distributed some cookies that caught the attention of many players, as they are decorated with the face of the controversial manager.

PlayStation threw a party in honor of Jim Ryan

Various photographs of the party that PlayStation organized for Jim Ryan. The images were shared by company employees who had the opportunity to attend the event and spend time with the manager.

To honor Ryan’s career, PlayStation designed a PS5 with a retro style, reminiscent of the first PlayStation. The company tweaked the system’s classic colors, made a custom DualSense, and even designed a special box that emulates the PS1 packaging.

Another curious detail is that those attending the party were able to taste cookies decorated with the manager’s face and with a message of gratitude. Ryan was accompanied by other PlayStation executives and famous company developers.

Jim Ryan will retire in March 2024 and, in the meantime, he receives the support of Hiroki Totoki, who took over as president of SIE since October.

“After 30 years, I made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I have enjoyed the opportunity to have a job I love at a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’m finding it increasingly difficult to balance living in Europe and working in North America,” Ryan explained in September.

A unique PlayStation 5 for Jim Ryan

The curious cookies that were distributed at the party

