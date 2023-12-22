It is normal that indie titles sometimes appear on the video game scene about which nothing was known or expected, but which end up being a success. Such is the case of a fruit game for Nintendo Switch that has just arrived on the PlayStation Store… but unfortunately it is not what fans expected.

At the end of 2023 got popular Suika Gamean indie title that debuted on Nintendo Switch and that captivated for being an addictive puzzle proposal that basically consisted of making the player associate fruits of the same type.

Despite the basics of the concept, Suika Game It was so well received that players outside of the Nintendo system wanted it. One version reached PlayStationbut it turned out to be a copy.

Is Suika Game available on PlayStation?

A few days ago, attention was drawn to the appearance of The Suika Game on the PlayStation Store, which was believed to be a port of the Nintendo Switch version, since the original image at first seemed the same.

However, it was one of those clone games that abound on these platforms. First, you should know that the original game is Suika Game and not The Suika Game. Additionally, although fruits have characteristics kawaii In both versions, the expressions are not the same.

Another difference is that the developer in charge of the copy on the PlayStation Store is GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER LTDa company that has no relationship with Aladdin Xthe real person responsible for the success on Nintendo Switch.

Izquierda: Suika Game (original); derecha: The Suika Game (plagio)

“We are aware that (The Suika Game) appeared on the PlayStation Store, but we are not affiliated with (The) Suika Game. So the game has nothing to do with our Suika Game!”, he expressed Aladdin X in a statement to Eurogamer.

The plagiarism did not end there, but the site also discovered that the HTML code of the website GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER LTD is copied from Guerrilla Games.

It is important to mention that so far the copy, The Suika Game has its page on the PlayStation Store, but it is not available for purchase and some speculate about the possibility that it will not pass the certification and in the end the PlayStation Store will not support it.

What do you think of this situation? Tell us in the comments.

