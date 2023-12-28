2023 is about to say goodbye to us and Sony wants us to let's welcome 2024 in stylebecause it has announced the batch of video games that all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to get and be very careful with it, because it is made up of three truly essential titles and for which it will be worth signing up for the service.

One of them is one of the greatest masterpieces that was published last year and a simply masterful sequel, but it will also come with a frenetic and brutal action title in which you will dedicate yourself to fighting vampires, while the third of them is a magnificent indie from the creators of Guacamelee! in which you can transform into different creatures to save the world.

All of them will be available starting January 2 and they will be exactly the following:

We remember that once you redeem them, they will become yours forever and you will be able to play them whenever you want as long as you keep your PlayStation Plus subscription active. In addition, until the day previously indicated you will be able to get the three December games, so you still have a few days ahead of you to not miss them.

The other big surprise that the service will bring us next month is that users will be able get the Syrinx Collection pack for free from Warframe. Within it will be included multiple weapons, pieces of equipment and other series of objects that will be very useful for those who play, return or join Digital Extremes' sci-fi multiplayer FPS for the first time.

