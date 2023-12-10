PlayStation Plus is a very striking service, since the levels Extra y Premium They offer players a very extensive library of exclusive and third-party titles to enjoy at no additional charge. Unfortunately, 9 video games have their days numbered and will leave the catalog in a few weeks.

These games will soon be leaving PlayStation Plus and you won’t be able to play them

Sony updated the “Last chance to play” section in the PS Plus Extra tab of the PlayStation 5which means that more games will say goodbye to the subscription service starting in January 2024. Specifically, 9 titles will leave the catalogue, although there are a couple that stand out for their good reception.

The first is It Takes Two, the acclaimed cooperative video game from Hazelight and Electronic Arts directed by Josef Fares. We must remember that it debuted with very good ratings, which allowed it to win the GOTY at The Game Awards 2021. Its good reception translated into more than 7 million copies sold.

The second is Devil May Cry 5, the sequel to the action franchise Capcom. After its release in 2019, it received praise from professional critics and players for its excellent combat system and charismatic characters. Currently, it has an average score of 87 on Metacritic.

Another outstanding title that will leave the Extra and Premium levels of PlayStation Plus is Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, the RPG of Obsidian Entertainment.

Next, we share the games that will leave PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium next January 16, 2024:



Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Everything

It Takes Two

JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

SnowRunner

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

You have a few days to play these titles at no additional cost through PS Plus

Unfortunately, those titles won’t be the only ones leaving the subscription service. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Friday the 13th and more games will leave the catalog on December 19.

But tell us, are you a fan of any of these experiences? Let us read you in the comments.

