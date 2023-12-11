The extensive catalog of PlayStation Plus will lose some important titles to January 2024. Here is the complete list of titles that will be released, and the relevant reference platforms.

It Takes Two – PS4 and PS5 Devil May Cry 5 – PS4 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – PS5 SnowRunner – PS4 and PS5 JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time – PS4 and PS5 OMNO – PS4 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – PS4 The Missing: JJ Macfield – PS4 The Missing: JJ Macfield – PS4

Among these the two most famous names certainly stand out: It Takes Twothe cooperative title from Hazelight Studios winner of Game of the year 2021, and Devil May Cry 5, the stylistic action, hack and slash developed and published by Capcom. Both titles that you we suggest warmly to catch up on the service PlayStation (if they are subscribers) for the type of experience they are able to offer.

It Takes Two will give you the opportunity to experience a four-handed experience absolutely unforgettable. Which will test your relationship with the second player. Devil May Cry 5 instead will make you experience aheart-pounding experience in some of the fights more frenetic and ruthless that you can imagine.

And keep in consideration also other titles to be recovered among the next removals, perhaps more independent but with a strong identity, such as the funny one SnowRunner and the poetic and existential EVERYTHING.

