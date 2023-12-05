For a few months now, PlayStation Plus users have had access to Sony Pictures Core, a service that offers movies and series. There is good news for fans of the animesince the platform will receive various Japanese productions from Crunchyroll coming soon. The good news is that PS Plus subscribers will be able to enjoy them at no additional cost.

Which Crunchyroll animes are coming to Sony Pictures Core?

PlayStation Plus users will be able to enjoy anime very soon

Through a statement, Sony confirmed that it will keep its word and bring various Crunchyroll animes to Sony Pictures Core. PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe) subscribers will be able to enjoy them starting today; However, it is important to emphasize that for now they have reached certain regions.

Currently, PlayStation Plus and Sony Pictures Core users can now enjoy series such as Eighty Six, Iruma-kun and To Your Eternity in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Players in Latin America and other regions should not be disappointed, as Sony confirmed that Crunchyroll content will also be released in other countries around the world, but at a later date that has not been confirmed.

On the other hand, Sony Pictures Core is expected to receive more and more series from Crunchyroll, which will undoubtedly attract PlayStation Plus users, who can already enjoy more than 100 series and movies with their subscription.

