A new controversy is brewing in relation to PlayStation Plus, with the latest free games offered in December as the protagonists.

The 2023 catalog has already been completed in relation to the free games offered by PlayStation Plus, so starting tomorrow, December 5all PS5 and PS4 players with an active subscription who wish to do so will be able to download at no additional cost Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable, the new proposals available to close the course. Now it’s time to look at the last big announcement, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, something for which there is already a date marked on the calendar. But, returning to the free games, there a new controversy related to them.

And it is that Players subscribed to PlayStation Plus are already refusing to download them as soon as they become available and the reason for this is very clear: the low quality of titles that are being offered since the price of the different subscriptions was significantly increased. Through the Reddit forums, PS5 and PS4 players are showing their discontent and announcing that they have no intention of downloading Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable during this month, since These are “regular” games that do not satisfy the needs or the money paid for the platform..

The total value of the games that have been given away by PlayStation Plus Essentials was recently announced and, although the figure is much higher than the subscription price, Players expect more from a platform that is called to be the future of the brand. We will have to see what happens in this regard in 2024.

On the other hand, as is usually the case, the 11 games that will disappear from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of December are already known, so you will have to hurryin case you are interested in any of them, since There are very interesting proposals. You can consult them below:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

It will be next December 19 when they say goodbye to the catalog of the subscription service to be replaced by the new additions coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

