If you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can now enjoy one of the service's additional contents in January 2024.

Join the conversation

PlayStation Plus players already know which free games will come to Sony's subscription service in January 2024. Thus, PS5 and PS4 users can count on A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World y Evil West in your title library starting next June 2. So, now it's time to look at what will happen with the video games that will be part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogalthough before that it has been made known an extra gift which will be available very soon.

So, starting next January 2, All PlayStation Plus players have additional access to a special Warframe pack, the free video game that can be enjoyed on PS5 and PS4. This is the Synrinx pack, which adds great benefits and enhancers to the free to play proposal, which you can consult below:

Syrinx BreastplateSyrinx Shoulder PadsSyrinx GreavesBaza RifleCassowar PolearmStorm Color PaletteEssential Base Damage Mod PackEssential Critical Damage Mod Pack2 Orokin Catalysts170 Platinum7-Day Affinity Boost7-Day Credit Boost

Therefore, You can claim it throughout the month of January, as will happen with the free games of Sony's subscription service. If you play Warframe, you will know that it is a really interesting content pack to expand your experience in the title at no cost.

9 games are leaving PlayStation Plus in January 2024

Once we know what the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games will be for the month of January 2024, we will have to see What happens with the catalog of the rest of the modalities. At the moment, the 9 games that disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of January 2024 are already known. You can see them all below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

These titles will continue to be available in the catalog until next January 23so you still have practically a month to enjoy them.

Join the conversation