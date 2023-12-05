All the free content that can be claimed with PlayStation Plus in December is now available on the platform.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December are now available for all those PS5 and PS4 players who want to claim them, although some are refusing to do so due to their low quality. Therefore, it’s time to see what happens in the subscription service during the announcement of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games with the date already marked on the calendar. However, you can now claim all the additional content that has been given away with the subscription service on this occasion.

In the month of December, there are no less than 46 additional content accessible with a PlayStation Plus Essentials subscription or higherso if you are one of the PS5 and PS4 users who meet this condition, do not miss them, since they are available for download from this very moment.

All free content with PlayStation Plus in the month of December

Below you can see all the free content that you can claim right now through PlayStation Plus during the month of December, so do not hesitate to take advantage of them thanks to your subscription during the coming weeks.

Therefore, you will be able expand your experience in a multitude of free to play games which are available through PlayStation Plus, so don’t hesitate to get these 34 additional contents.

