The new roundup of PlayStation Plus video gamesSONY's subscription service, is coming January 2, 2024. Today, in fact, PlayStation has leaked the new works of the now imminent new year, starting a 2024 full of so much quality.

The first title we talk about, in fact, is A Plague Tale: Requiem (exclusively on PlayStation 5), the second chapter of the franchise created by Asobo Studio, a French team that evolved the story of Amicia and Hugo by transporting them to the south of France, in search of a cure for the Macula. The second video game includedInstead, It's Evil West (in Playstation version and optimized for PlayStation 5), which offers an imaginative western scenario between vampires, the undead and much more. Last but not least, there is the indie title Nobody Saves the World, which transports players to a fairy and magical land.

