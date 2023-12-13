Sony wants PlayStation Plus subscribers to have an excellent end to the year, so it is already preparing the arrival of 19 attractive titles to its catalog. The games will be added to the Extra and Premium catalog (Deluxe) starting next week, as they will be available from December 19.
What new games are coming to PlayStation Plus in December?
PlayStation Plus will receive GTA V and more great games
The big surprise of the month is, without a doubt, Grand Theft Auto V, the popular game Rockstar Games. PlayStation He recommended that fans take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the base game and GTA Online, as a major update has just been released.
There is also excellent news for Mega Man fans, as titles like Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will arrive on the service in a few days. On the other hand, the leaks turned out to be true and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will join PlayStation Plus.
As for classic games, we have interesting titles like Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails. Below, I leave you the complete list of new features for the service:
Grand Theft Auto V
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Moto GP23
Metal: Hellsinger
Salt and Sacrifice
Moonscars
Mega Man 11
Gigabash
Grime
Tinykin
Prodeus
Shadowrun Returns
Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition!
Classic games (Deluxe):
Mega Man Legacy Collection
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2i
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
