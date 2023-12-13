Sony wants PlayStation Plus subscribers to have an excellent end to the year, so it is already preparing the arrival of 19 attractive titles to its catalog. The games will be added to the Extra and Premium catalog (Deluxe) starting next week, as they will be available from December 19.

What new games are coming to PlayStation Plus in December?

PlayStation Plus will receive GTA V and more great games

The big surprise of the month is, without a doubt, Grand Theft Auto V, the popular game Rockstar Games. PlayStation He recommended that fans take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the base game and GTA Online, as a major update has just been released.

There is also excellent news for Mega Man fans, as titles like Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will arrive on the service in a few days. On the other hand, the leaks turned out to be true and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will join PlayStation Plus.

As for classic games, we have interesting titles like Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails. Below, I leave you the complete list of new features for the service:



Grand Theft Auto V

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Moto GP23

Metal: Hellsinger

Salt and Sacrifice

Moonscars

Mega Man 11

Gigabash

Grime

Tinykin

Prodeus

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition!

Classic games (Deluxe):



Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2i

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

