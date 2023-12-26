The recommendations from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium players are based on one of the latest titles added to the service's catalogue.

Everything is ready for the first free PlayStation Plus Essentials games of 2024 to be officially announced in just a few hours, so users of Sony's subscription service will be able to find out what the catalog has in store for them with the start of a new course. For this reason, we have already made our own predictions and the players have announced their most requested games. However, until that moment arrives, They are recommending trying a totally unknown gem.

And in the Reddit forums there have been quite a few PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users who have launched themselves into recommend one of the most unknown games in the catalog of the subscription service that is preparing to disappear from the catalog. The title in question is Omniwhich has received excellent reviews from the community, inviting those who haven't done it to try it.

Omno takes you on a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders. It's a single-player adventure full of puzzles, secrets and obstacles to overcome. The power of a lost civilization will take you on an epic quest through lush forests, scorching deserts and frozen tundras, even up to the clouds. On your way, you'll discover a vibrant world full of strange and wonderful life forms, from cute little creatures to enigmatic giants, and everything in between.

9 games are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

For the rest of the titles to which They have little time remaining as part of the Sony subscription service catalog These are the 9 games that disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of January 2024. You can see them all below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

These titles will continue to be available in the catalog until next January 23so you still have practically a month to enjoy them.

