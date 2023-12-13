The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog is about to be updated and the main game of the month of December could already have been leaked.

In just a few hours the games that will be part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of December will be announced, so all followers of the Japanese brand will be able to find out What are the proposals that will be added to the subscription service? in the last month of the year. Therefore, we will be able to see if our predictions in this regard are fulfilled and a possible leak would point to this, since we could have guessed the main game of the month in PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

And it is that through the campaigns that usually arise in the PlayStation Stars programit has been possible to see the appearance of a new one that menciona a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Something that draws attention due to the proximity of the official announcement of the December PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games and because these campaigns to obtain points are usually temporary and They are related to games that have some relevance today. In this way, it could be due to its inclusion in the Japanese company's subscription service.

Stranger of paradise confirmed on extra for December ? (from ps Stars plus campain)

byu/Luis_FFgamer inPlayStationPlus

Therefore, we will have to wait for 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today to find out if Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is finally part of the catalog of video games that are added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

11 games are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December

On the other hand, for several days now we have known all the games that will disappear from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of Decemberwhich are the ones you can see in the list that we leave you below:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

You will have until next December 19 to be able to play all these games through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, so don't miss the opportunity if you are interested in any.

