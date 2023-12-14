Sony has announced the video games that will be included in the service catalogues PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of December. Among these stand out Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the soulslike spin-off of the famous JRPG saga, and Grand Theft Auto V, which certainly needs no introduction.

Below is the complete list of titles available starting December 19th:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4, PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, PS5)

Moto GP23 (PS4, PS5)

Metal: Hellsinger (PS4, PS5)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4, PS5)

Moonscars (PS4, PS5)

Mega Man 11 (PS4)

Gigabash (PS4, PS5)

Grime (PS4, PS5)

Tinykin (PS4, PS5)

Prodeus (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun Returns (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition (PS4, PS5)

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4) – Solo Premium

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4) – Solo Premium

Thrillville (PS4, PS5) – Solo Premium

Thrillville: Fuori dai binari (PS4, PS5) – Solo Premium

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4, PS5) – Solo Premium

