PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users already know when they will be able to discover the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games that will close the year.

The PlayStation Plus Essentials games for December 2023 have already been officially announced, so all PS5 and PS4 players who wish will be able to download Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable starting next December 5. With this, the total value of all the games that have been offered this year in Sony’s subscription service is now known, although there is still a big announcement to be made in this regard and it is none other than PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium gamessomething for which there is already a date.

In this way, all those subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium They will have to wait until next time December 13, around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to find out which titles will be in charge of closing the catalog of Sony’s subscription service during the year 2023. Of course, as the date approaches, We will make our own predictions and scrutinize the players’ requests to find out which are the most talked about games on the internet. Likewise, if any type of leak occurs, we will let you know instantly.

As usually happens, the announcement date coincides with the second Wednesday of each month so that the games are released the following Tuesday, so they would be Available for download starting December 19.

11 games disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December 2023

What we already know are the 11 games that disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of December. The list includes very interesting proposals, so you better play them before it’s too late. These are the ones chosen this time:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

It will be next December 19 when they say goodbye to the catalog of the subscription service to be replaced by the new additions coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

