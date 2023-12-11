The time has come to make our predictions regarding the games that will be offered in December for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Join the conversation

There are very few days left until PlayStation Plus announces the new games that join the catalog of the Extra and Premium modalities, since the date has been marked on the calendar for the official revelation for weeks. All this taking into account that the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games are now available on both PS5 and PS4, so all players can claim forever Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable. Now, with the last big announcement of the year approaching, it’s time to make our own predictions about it.

Therefore, below we leave you with the list of our desired titles in relation to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog for December. As we always warn you, this It is not part of any type of leak or confidential information, so it is simply based on the desire of the media’s editorial team to see some of these titles on Sony’s subscription service. Any resemblance to reality will be purely coincidental. We leave you with the titles chosen on this occasion:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy OriginCrisis Core: Final Fantasy VII ReunionTheatrhythm Final Bar LineNieR: AutomataTiny Tina’s WonderlandsHadesThe DioField ChronicleSpyro Reignited TrilogyTales of AriseDisney/Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star CommandThrillville: Off the RailsThrillville

On this occasion we do not risk much with the classics, since they are the ones included in the leak that occurred a few weeks ago. However, in the central catalog we do bet on a strong presence of Square Enix with titles such as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin o Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. In addition, there are other very striking proposals such as Hades, Tales of Arise o Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. But we will only know the truth next time. December 13th around 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

11 games disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December

On the other hand, for several days now we have known all the games that will disappear from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of Decemberwhich are the ones you can see in the list that we leave you below:

Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeYakuza: Like a DragonCaladrius BlazeDamascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionThe Son: A Wild West TaleForeclosedFriday the 13th: The GameLegends of EthernalMiddle-Earth: Shadows of MordorMiddle-Earth: Shadows of WarThe Escapists

You will have until next December 19 to be able to play all these games through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, so don’t miss the opportunity if you are interested in any.

Join the conversation