The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog is already preparing to say goodbye to 9 games that will take the exit door from the subscription service catalog.

With the announcement of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for December 2023, the year ends in terms of everything that will happen in the catalog of Sony's subscription service, although there is still wait until next day the 19th for its premiere to take place officially. In the meantime, remember that you can now play Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable, the free games of the month. And there are also other games that you should give a try soon, since They will disappear forever from the catalog.

And before the end of the year, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are already indicated all those video games that are going to disappear from their catalog soonso they will no longer be available in the month of January 2024. As usual, this has been discovered thanks to its appearance in the section Last chance to play PlayStation Plusso you'd better hurry if they're still on your to-do list.

All the games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

On this occasion they will be 9 titles that will no longer be available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of January 2024. There are really important names in the sector, such as the 2021 Game of the Year, It Takes Twoand other great proposals such as Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition o Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition. You can consult the complete list below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

You can continue playing them through your subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until next January 23so you still have a little more than a month to do it and thus get the most out of them before they leave permanently.

