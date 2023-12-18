The new free games for January on PlayStation Plus already have a date marked on the calendar for their official reveal.

Following the official announcement of the December 2023 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, the subscription service cycle closes in one of the most controversial years in its historysince you can also download the free games of the month: Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable. Now, all eyes are focused on what may happen on the platform during 2024 and the first litmus test will be the free games of the month of Januarywhat They already have a date for its official announcement.

Therefore, all those PS5 and PS4 players who want to know what the proposal has in store for them in the first month of the next course, will have to wait until the December 27 at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to know everything that is coming to the subscription service. It is a very important month to know how Sony is preparing for the arrival of 2024, which aims to be a much more important year than the one we left behind. Of course, as the date approaches we will also carry out our own predictions.

If any arises filtration In this regard, although there have not been any in recent weeks, we will inform you instantly so that you are aware of all the news that is coming to the Sony subscription service.

9 games disappear from the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog in January 2024

On the other hand, they have known each other for several days now. all those video games that will no longer be available in Sony's subscription service during the month of January 2024. On this occasion, there are 9 titles that take the starting gate, with big names among them:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

Therefore, you will have to play them before next January 23 through the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, the date chosen for its replacement by the new additions that will arrive during the next month.

