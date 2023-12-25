Users subscribed to PlayStation Plus have already issued their own requests for the free games they want to see on the service for the beginning of January.

We are steadily approaching one of the most anticipated moments for PS5 and PS4 players: the moment in which the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of January 2024 will be announced. All of this once The December PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games have already been released in the subscription service's catalogue. Once we have made our own predictions for the next big announcement, It's time to ask the players to make their requests.

Something that they have already launched in the Reddit forums, as usual. Thus, PS5 and PS4 players show all those titles they would like to see on this occasion as protagonists of PlayStation Plus Essentials during January 2024. It must be recognized that their success rate is usually much higher than ours, although on this occasion we have agreed on what would be the main game of the month.

ForspokenHadesLego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Thus, Players also bet on Forspoken as the most powerful title of this new catalogue, accompanied by two perfect accessories such as Hadesone of the best indies of recent years and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to relive the entire saga in LEGO format. Of course, to know the real games we will have to wait until next time December 27 at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium say goodbye to 9 games in January 2024

On the other hand, what is already known is the list of 9 games that will disappear from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in the month of January 2024. They are the ones you can see below and there are titles with big names:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

Therefore, you will have to play them before January 23at which point they will no longer be available on the platform to be replaced by new titles that will be announced soon.

