The first free PlayStation Plus games for the year 2024 are approaching and we don't want to leave you without our classic predictions in this regard.

The premiere of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for the month of December 2023 closes the catalog of the year in Sony's subscription service. Therefore, now it is time to focus on the free games that will be protagonists in PlayStation Plus Essentials during the month of January 2024, something for which there is already a date for the official revelation. And, as it could not be less, we are already here to carry out our own predictions about.

As we always tell you, the titles you will see below They do not correspond to any type of leak or confidential information about the games that will be part of PlayStation Plus Essentials in the month of January 2024. Therefore, these are the wishes of the editorial team so that they can be realized, although our success rate is quite poor, everything must be admitted. These are our predictions:

ForspokenLittle Nightmares IICarrion

Therefore, we bet on The prophesied as the main title, since Square Enix's proposal has not managed to take flight since its launch at the beginning of this year and it could be a good option to bring it closer to new users. Little Nightmares IIfor its part, would be a perfect complement to accompany you, while to close the selection we are betting on a more unknown video game like Carrion, something also common in the subscription service. We will know the truth next time December 27 at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium say goodbye to 9 games in January 2024

And while some titles are added to the catalog of Sony's subscription service, others leave. This is precisely the case of the 9 games that leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of January 2024which you can consult below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

Thus, you can enjoy these titles on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until next January 23, at which time they will be replaced by the new additions.

