PlayStation Plus could expand to computers, mobile phones and streaming and diversify its offering, according to leaked documents from Insomniac Games.

PlayStation PlusSony's subscription service for PS5 and PS4 (renewed in 2022 putting its game catalog to the foreground, direct competition with Xbox Game Pass) is currently around 50 million subscribers.

A good number, considering that there are currently 50 million PS5 consoles sold (and 117 million PS4s out there), but it could grow much more in the future.

The filtration of Insomniac Games has revealed details of the company's future games (and some canceled ones) but also interesting documents about Sony PlayStation's business plans (via Reddit).

In one of the leaked presentations (which is from this year 2023) they talk about “Services 3.0 The future of PS Plus” with three ways to grow the service: Available Platforms, Content Strategy and Partnerships.

The first of them is the most interesting, as it demonstrates Sony's plans to expand the distribution of PS Plus on mobile phones, PCs and through streaming (on mobile phones, PC and smart TV).

“Can we create a mobile value proposition using first-party and third-party mobile content using relevant business models? Would expanding into mobile streaming services, smart TVs and browsers help us gain and retain more subscribers?” they ask. .

PS Plus on PC, mobile phones and streaming with more content offering for all types of audiences

It is interesting, but on the other hand, also quite obvious: using the cloud to reach smart devices, PCs and TVs is the logical step for any video game service… and that is something in which Microsoft, although it sells fewer consoles, It has a lot of advantage with Game Pass (but it still needs to grow).

Sony has a big advantage: it has a catalog of movies, series and music that it could use to diversify the PS Plus offering to make it “the most exciting and desirable entertainment subscription globally.”

Sony has already timidly begun to include movies with PS Plus Premium, but in this presentation they talk about making partnerships with other similar service providers (mentioning Disney+, Spotify, Crunchyroll (who already own them) and Sony Liv (Indian platform).

Other partnerships include third-party video game subscriptions, such as GTA+, Fortnite Crew y Hoyoversewith whom to collaborate (such as the very popular alliance between Game Pass y EA Plus) as well as with platforms such as Fire TV, Bravia and Android TV and achieve a PS Plus as complete as possible.