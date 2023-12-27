Sony's subscription service confirms the three free games that will be part of the catalog during the month of January 2024.

Join the conversation

We have been anticipating it for a few weeks and it has finally come true: the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of January 2024 are now a reality. In this way, all PS5 and PS4 players who wish can now find out what are the proposals that will replace the currently active titles: Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator y Sable. Thus, we invite you to find out what the three choices are on this occasion, confirming the leak that had occurred a few hours ago.

Therefore, through the usual publication on the official PlayStation blog, it has been announced that A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World y Evil West These are the video games that will be part of the catalog of Sony's subscription service for users of all types. However, to be able to obtain them on your PS5 or PS4 you will have to wait until next January 2, 2024at which time they will be available for download.

A Plague Tale: RequiemEvil WestNobody Saves the World

Remember that, once you claim them to join your library, they will do so permanently and you can play them whenever you want as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. You can download them until February 6deadline to add them to your account.

All the games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

Once we know what the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games will be for the month of January 2024, we will have to see What happens with the catalog of the rest of the modalities. At the moment, the 9 games that disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of January 2024 are already known. You can see them all below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

These titles will continue to be available in the catalog until next January 23so you still have practically a month to enjoy them.

Join the conversation