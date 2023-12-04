The subscription service celebrates the holidays with a month full of activities.

PlayStation Plus celebrates the month of December in style

With the Christmas campaign already started, Sony has announced that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5 and until January 5, 2024, will celebrate the holidays with a whole month of activities for the PlayStation community. With a promotion called Game timesubscribers of PlayStation Plus They will be able to get free avatars for PS5 and PS4 consoles, join eSports tournaments, accumulate PlayStation Stars points, save on PlayStation Gear products and participate in a contest to be eligible for incredible prizes.

Luckily, players who are not subscribed to PlayStation Plus will be able to benefit from a free online multiplayer weekendspecifically on December 9 and 10, 2023, so they could enjoy online games of games that have or require said subscription.

The new PlayStation Plus gifts

Although PlayStation Plus players refuse to download December’s free games, all of them will now receive a coupon code to obtain new PS5 and PS4 avatars that commemorate some popular titles available through PlayStation Plus, some of them being Ghost of Tsushima, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege or Final Fantasy VII Remake. To claim the code, you must access this website from December 5, 2023 to January 5, 2024.

To obtain the rest of the gifts you will have to participate in a contest, which will be awarded a PS5 console and 12 months of PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe. The campaign will be running on the same dates also on the subscription service website. In the case of discounts, the Gear PlayStation store will have a 15% discount on January 5, 2024 with a 15% discount using the promotional code SEASONOFPLAY15.

Lastly, and more focused on the games, the Torneos de PlayStation They will be increased by adding competitions from EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24 and MLB The Show 23. That said, it is only worth emphasizing that the new games on the service will be announced very soon.

