PlayStation Plus offers very interesting benefits to its members, although they change depending on the level of the subscription. Well, players who contracted the most complete package will be able to enjoy one of the most important games of the year at no additional cost.

As you know, PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) It offers, among other things, access to play trials that allow subscribers to enjoy a selection of titles for a limited time. There are proposals that can be enjoyed for 4 hours at no additional cost, but others only allow you to play for 2 hours or less.

Luckily, one of the big releases of 2023 has just joined the catalog of this initiative and you can enjoy it for a couple of hours.

PS Plus lets you try Mortal Kombat 1 at no additional charge

Although far from perfection, Mortal Kombat 1 established itself as one of the most successful releases of the year. If it catches your attention but you are undecided, you should know that you can try it at no additional cost if you are an active PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe) subscriber.

Specifically, the Sony service offers a play trial that will allow you to enjoy the title of NetherRealm Studios during 2 hours. That's enough time for you to know the game modes and get familiar with it combat system and the abilities of a couple of characters. If you wish, you can also test a considerable segment of the narrative section

Because the complete package is offered for a limited time, you will require more than 100 GB of storage space to download and install it. It's worth noting that the countdown will start when you launch the app, so you'd better make the most of the 2 hours.

Enjoy 2 free hours of Mortal Kombat 1 thanks to PS Plus

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the best games of 2023

Since its launch in mid-September, Mortal Kombat 1 has managed to sell around 3 million units and it is already in the top 10 of the best-selling games of 2023 in the United States.

The video game led by Ed Boon received mostly positive ratings, as critics and players praised the new system of Kameo Fighters and the general rhythm of the fighting. Of course, it received heavy criticism after its release due to the prominence of microtransactions.

But tell us, do you plan to try this game through PS Plus? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more about Mortal Kombat 1, while on this page you will find the latest news related to PlayStation Plus.

