A few days ago, Insomniac Games, a studio owned by Sony PlayStation, was affected by a massive attack by hackers who demanded payment so that the stolen data could be returned. But the company did not give in to this blackmail and the hackers leaked a large amount of information, including that Insomniac and Sony are planning to release the next Spider-Man game in three parts, each costing $50.

Additionally, information revealed from an internal presentation indicates that Sony plans to increase game prices again to between $80 and $100. All this amid growing discontent that many current AAA releases have a standard value of $70 dollars, which for many is too high. And the general annoyance is that some of them would not be “complete”, since then you have to pay for separate expansions to complete more missions, which a large part of the community believes should be included or be free.

Games in three parts for a total of $150 dollars

According to information revealed by Tech4Gamers, a leaked slide reveals details about pricing, release dates, budget, and sales projections. This document indicates that the first part of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 would be released on Christmas 2027, at a price of $49.99 dollars, projecting its production cost to be around $175 million dollars, expecting to sell 12 million units, which that would make them earn more than $400 million dollars in sales.

And in addition, there will be a separate multiplayer mode that will also cost $49.99 and will be released during the same holidays in 2027, as a standalone version that will be available simultaneously with Marvel's Spider-Man 3, Part 1. Finally, According to the alleged plans given in the slide, the second part of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be released on Christmas 2028 also for $49.99. And in something that draws incredibly attention, the plan indicates that in 2029, Sony will release all three parts as a single package for $59.99.

A launch plan for their exclusives that they should surely also have for other games, since it would be strange to think that they only want to apply this new model only for the Spider-Man franchise. Games that, due to the release date, are surely planned for the PlayStation 6, something that may also influence these new prices of up to $150 dollars for a complete game, but released in three parts.