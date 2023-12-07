Through the Play Time program, PlayStation is offering completely free avatars for all PS5 and PS4 players who want to claim them.

The end of the year is going to be really interesting for PlayStation players, but the start of 2024 It also aims to be exciting. And the next one January 19 the premiere of The Last of Us Part II Remasteredwhile Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will do the same on February 29, with a temporary exclusivity on PS5. However, it’s time to focus on the Christmas season, where the last big announcement will be the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for December. However, There are other gifts that can already be claimed.

And the best of all is that, although they belong to PlayStation Plus Playtime promotion, it is not necessary to have an active subscription to the Sony service, so all PS5 and PS4 players who wish can claim them. Is about a pack of 5 avatars that is available completely free and for a limited timeso anyone who wants it will have to claim it before January 5, 2024, at which point the promotion will end and they will no longer be available. These are the avatars that are part of the pack:

Avatar by Jin Sakai, Ghost of TsushimaAvatar by Ezio Auditore, Assassin’s CreedAvatar by Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VIIAvatar by Disco ElyseumAvatar by Rainbow Six: Siege

To be able to claim them in European territory, you will have to enter the following code in the PlayStation Store: 3GAA-D9L3-2G97. If you reside in North or South America, the code in question is as follows: DGNJ-4J45-6DQB.

More free promotions with Game Time on PS5 and PS4

Obtaining avatars is one of the biggest claims of Playtime promotion, but there is more. To obtain the rest of the gifts you will have to participate in a contest, which will deliver a PS5 console and 12 meses de PlayStation Plus Premium. The campaign will be running on the same dates also on the subscription service website. In the case of discounts, the Gear PlayStation store will have a 15% discount January 5, 2024 with a 15% discount using the promo code SEASONOFPLAY15.

Lastly, and more focused on the games, the Torneos de PlayStation will be increased by adding competitions from EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24 and MLB The Show 23. Without a doubt, a month full of great surprises for PS5 and PS4 players.

