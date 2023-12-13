PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia celebrate the arrival of the Christmas holidays with a special installation which, until January 9th, will illuminate Corso Como. Fourteen rows of lights – all handmade in aluminum and with low energy consumption – deliver a message of greetings.

The new campaign from Sony Interactive Entertainmentwhich started on November 7th to celebrate the third anniversary of the latest generation console, invites gamers around the world to experience the PlayStation 5. Thanks to the imagination and creativity of the developers and the innovative use of the console's features, gaming on PS5 evokes increasingly intense sensations and offers the community experiences with a strong emotional impact.

