The PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is now available: enter to discover the summary of your favorite games, trophies and number of hours played this year.

Like every year, Sony PlayStation has released its 2023 wrap-up (or summary). A link where you can check your statistics for the year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: your five most used games, a breakdown by month, the number of trophies achieved…

The 2023 wrap-up is now available and you can consult it from this link. You will have to log in and click start to see the statistics for the year.

The Wrap Up reveals the number of games played this year, your five most played games in total and the most played games in each month (of January to November 2023). It also tells you the achievements obtained and suggests similar games according to your tastes to buy in the PS Store.

By doing so, you will also unlock a PlayStation Stars avatar and digital collectible. They will give it to you in a code that you must redeem in the PS Store.

The best games of 2023 on PlayStation 5 and PS4

2023 has been an important year for PlayStation because it is when the stock of the PS5 console has been normalized, which can now be purchased without problems in any physical or online store.

The generation reaches its third year still dragging the previous generation, and many games have also been released on PS4, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo 4, or Resident Evil 4.

But the big proposals are almost always exclusive, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI or Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a trend that will continue in 2024.

In 2023, PlayStationa VR2 and PlayStation Portal have also been launched, the accessory that allows you to play PS5 in “portable mode” via streaming. What has come out in your Wrap-Up de PlayStation in 2023 with PS5 and PS4 games?

