Sony has started the January discounts on the PlayStation Storewith dozens of video games and DLC on sale until the middle of next month.

Titles on sale include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle (30% off), EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition for PS4 and PS5 (60% off) and Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition for PS5 ( 40% discount); but there is no shortage of discounts on other video games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (50% discount), God of War Ragnarok (38% discount), Alan Wake 2 (20% discount), and many others.

The complete list of titles on promotion can be consulted sul PlayStation Storewhile we inform you that the discounts will be valid until January 18, 2024.

