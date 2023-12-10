The Game Awards featured the announcement of the end of a temporary exclusivity.

PlayStation will receive a release until now exclusive to Xbox

To the surprise of many, The Game Awards 2023 managed to be a gala full of announcements of new games and news from other already known ones. Without going any further, Xbox came out stronger after confirming the departure of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the year 2024, while Kojima revealed OD, a most intriguing new and mysterious project. In the case of Sony, The company also relied on some exclusivity to attract the attention of players..

While rumors pointed to a paid expansion and even an independent game, a free DLC for God of War: Ragnarok will be released next week as an epilogue, while Rise of the Ronin announced its release date as another exclusive from the beginning of the year. Beyond all this, PlayStation received the announcement of a game until now exclusive to Xbox.

As Dusk Fallsexclusive game on Xbox consoles, It will now arrive on PS4 and PS5 on March 7. The title, which will also arrive on the Epic Games Store and GOG on the same day, will incorporate haptic feedback and touch panel controls thanks to the DualSense controller, as well as a new audio description accessibility feature

Developed by Interior/Night, This interactive drama explores the intertwined lives of two families over thirty years. Beginning in 1998 with a robbery gone wrong in a small town in Arizona, the choices the player makes will have a major impact on the lives of the characters in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resistance.

Temporary exclusivity, the order of the day

As Dusk Falls is very replayable by having different versions of its story depending on the decisions made. The game also stands out for a Innovative multiplayer supporting up to 8 players locally, online or as a combination of both, using controllers or a companion app available on Android and iOS. Launching on Xbox and Windows PC on July 19, 2022, it is a umpteenth temporary exclusivity.

