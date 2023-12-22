Do people own the digital content they buy? That is a debate that has been on the table for many years and that comes up every time a company announces that certain content will no longer be available, even for those who purchased it.

At the beginning of December, PlayStation confirmed that it will eliminate more than 1,300 Discovery series and movies of their platforms due to licensing agreements. The problem was that the content was going to disappear for everyone without exception, so users would lose access to their purchases.

Audiovisual productions were going to disappear from the accounts of PlayStation users as of December 31. Those affected would not receive any type of compensation, which is why they expressed their discontent in forums and social networks. Luckily, there was a change of plans.

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

PlayStation users will be able to keep the content they paid for

Fortunately, the company announced that it reached a new agreement with Warner Bros., owner of the Discovery brand. This updated deal will allow audiovisual content that was going to disappear to remain in user accounts.

“Like other services, we do not own the licensing rights to the TV and movie content that was previously available for purchase on the PS Store; however, we are working with Warner Bros. to update our licensing agreements,” the company commented.

PlayStation fans will still be able to see the Discovery productions they bought

Unfortunately, there is some bad news that will disappoint many fans. What happens is that PlayStation confirmed that consumers will be able to access the content they purchased for at least the next few years. 30 months.

The question is, what will happen when the 30 months are up? Although it is likely that the companies will reach another agreement, it is possible that Discovery's series and movies are once again in danger. In any case, users will have more than 2 years to see productions like MythBusters, Animal Planet Presents and many more.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Were you one of the people affected? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to find more news related to PlayStation platforms.

Related video: What they don't tell you about video game services

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente