PlayStation players are worried, because a few hours ago they noticed that there is a wave of permanent bans and, apparently, unjustified in the brand’s ecosystem. This has affected various fans, who have been left without an account and, therefore, no access to your game collection.

There was a wave of bans on PlayStation, what is happening?

PlayStation fans permanently banned

Through social networks and forums, various PlayStation players denounced surprise bans from your accounts since yesterday. The number of affected users has grown in recent hours and all of them have lost access to the content associated with their PlayStation Network account.

The point is that it is not a temporary suspension, since the players have received a message notifying them that your account ban is permanent. As you can imagine, fans of the brand are distraught, because they do not know why they were sanctioned and Sony has not said anything about it.

“This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement,” is the message that some players have received and that the rest of the fans beg not to see.

The community claims that they never received a prior warning, that they have not been able to appeal the suspension or receive precise information about the reason for the ban. For this reason, they raised their voices on social networks and asked Sony for an explanation.

Unfortunately for him, the company remains silent and still doesn’t talk about the matter. It is not known if this is a possible bug or if all the sanctioned users actually violated some terms or policies of the PlayStation ecosystem without knowing it.

