2023 has been the year with the most layoffs in memory in the video game industry.

Deviation Games would be making an exclusive game for PlayStation 5

During these last twelve months we have been able to see how The video game industry has had great titles which have led many to consider that we are facing one of the best years of the entire history of this entertainment sector. However, when it comes to the workplace, the reality has been quite the opposite, since we are facing one of the periods with largest number of layoffs in memory.

This is something that has affected practically all companies, including several PlayStation studios, which has created, to a certain extent, labor instability whose consequences on future developments remain to be seen. However, within all the bad, it seems that Sony would be taking measures at least with the Deviation Games workers.

Deviation Games is made up of former members of Activision

This is because in the last few hours a rumor started by the Twitter user known as Zuby_Tech has begun to circulate, which has been responsible for reporting several updates to job descriptions of former employees from Deviation Games and that would indicate that they are in a new studio and even with a new project under the hand of PlayStation Studios, although this It's a mere rumor which has not been officially confirmed.

As you can see, several workers claim that they would be working for Jason Blundell, who co-founded Deviation Games years ago, although he left the studio in September 2022 without revealing the details of this departure. In any case, it must be said that Deviation Games was one of the first victims of the 2023 layoffsleading to 90 people being fired at the beginning of this year without any official statement in this regard.

We will have to see what ends up happening with this new study, although until then know that Deviation Games is an independent studio founded by former members of Activsion that in recent years they had announced an exclusive project for PlayStation 5. It will be necessary to see if with this wave of layoffs this project will move to the new studio at the same time that the project is expected to hit the market after the rumored God of War Trilogy.

