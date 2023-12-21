As we told you recently, Jim Ryan, who is the current CEO of Sony, resigned from this position, making his departure effective in March 2024. And a little more than three months after leaving the company behind PlayStation, he has known that he has just sold part of his Sony shares. All this in addition, right in the middle of a large leak that affects Insomniac Games, where they have been collaterally affected, since some PlayStation data has been revealed.

Thanks to Peter Ovo on X/Twitter, It was announced that Ryan Jim sold 45,000 shares of his participation in the Sony Corp Group, Sony's main company in Japan, also leaving a link where you can see the transaction and its details. The document mentions Merrill Lynch as the broker of the Sony leader and in this, he uses his full real name so the information has been seen as legal and real.

And among the data that Ryan is obliged to share in this document, you can also read that he sold 35,021 shares on November 22, 2023, receiving monetary compensation of $3,067,346.56. The current sale is dated December 15, 2023 and the value you will get from this sale will depend on the share price on that date.

A stock market movement that has generated a discussion about whether this is legal action, but also, if it is morally questionable, since there are people speculating that Jim is selling his shares because he believes Sony's business is in decline. But on the other hand, others suggest that perhaps only are looking to get money for retirement from Sony and the business world, thinking that he is already over 60 years old.

Finally, it is worth noting that these senior executives are allowed to sell and buy shares in their company, although there are specific instances in which they could violate US laws, something that would not be happening in this case. Furthermore, if something illegal or ethically questionable had occurred, we could discover it in the coming months or even years, but for now there is nothing that points in that direction.

