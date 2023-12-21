Physical PS4 and PS5 games drop in price just in time for the Christmas holidays.

PlayStation presents its Christmas offers

If a few days ago the Nintendo Switch offers for Christmas came to light, now it is PlayStation that presents its Christmas discounts with great offers on games in physical format that will be cheaper in physical and online stores from this Saturday, December 23 and until next January 5being a golden opportunity to include any of their games among your holiday gifts.

Among the great offers this Christmas is God of War Ragnarök, from €79.99 to €49.99 on PS5 and from €69.99 to €39.99 on PS4, as it now has free DLC that expands its story through an epilogue with a totally different experience. In addition, The Last of Us Parte I drops its price from €79.99 to €49.99 to reach new players before the launch of the remastering of its second part.

The best PlayStation Christmas deals

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) for €39.99 (previously €59.99)Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) for €29.99 (previously €49.99)Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (PS5) for €49.99 € (before €69.99)Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) for €39.99 (before €79.99)Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) for €29.99 (before €69.99)God of War Ragnarök (PS5) for €49.99 (previously €79.99)God of War Ragnarök (PS4) for €39.99 (previously €69.99)The Last of Us Part I (PS5) for €49.99 € (previously €79.99)Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) for €29.99 (previously €59.99)Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4) for €29.99 (previously €59.99) €99)Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) for €19.99 (previously €49.99)Ratchet & Clank: A different dimension (PS5) for €39.99 (previously €79.99)Returnal ( PS5) for €39.99 (previously €79.99)Destruction AllStars (PS5) for €9.99 (previously €19.99)Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) for €39.99 (previously €79 €.99)Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS4) for €29.99 (previously €69.99)Death Stranding Directors Cut (PS5) for €18.99 (previously €49.99)Demon's Souls (PS5) for €39.99 (before €79.99)Sackboy: A great adventure (PS5 and PS4) for €29.99 (before €69.99)The Nioh Collection (PS5) for €29.99 ( previously at €79.99)Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) for €9.99 (previously at €49.99)Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) at €19.99 (previously at €39.99)Death Stranding (PS4 ) for €9.99 (before €39.99)Uncharted Collection HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (before €19.99)The Last of Us Remastered HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (before €19.99) €19.99)Nioh 2 (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €39.99)Dreams (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €39.99)Days Gone (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €39.99)MediEvil (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €29.99)Concrete Genie (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €29.99)Marvel's Spider Man (PS4) for €29.99 (previously €39.99)Detroit: Become Human (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €39.99)Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) for €19.99 (previously €39.99) €)Bloodborne GOTY (PS4) for €14.99 (previously €29.99)God of War HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (previously €19.99)Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (previously €19.99)Horizon Zero Dawn HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (previously €19.99)GT Sport HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (previously €19.99) )Bloodborne HITS (PS4) for €9.99 (previously €19.99)

