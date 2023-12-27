Deviation Games was founded in 2020 by veterans who worked on Call of Duty. A year later, they announced an alliance with Sony to develop a new IP; However, since then the company He suffered layoffs and nothing is known about his next game.

For this reason, it is striking that several of its former developers were signed by PlayStation y Sony recently. All of them are working on an unannounced project and it is speculated that the companies they could form a new study internally with creatives.

PlayStation hired former Deviation Games creatives

Various developers who were part of Deviation Games They recently updated their LinkedIn profiles with interesting information. All of them revealed that they are now full-time employees of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Fred Thompson added that he is leading the design of an unannounced project, so fans of the brand are excited for what Sony may announce in the future. Adam Rosas (animator), Pat Dwyer (executive producer), JC Farmer (designer) and Kristen Sych (lead animator) are other creatives who recently joined the company.

Because of this, some sources speculate that PlayStation could be forming a new internal studio with the aforementioned creatives. However, for now nothing is confirmed and it is not clear what happened to the relationship between Sony and Deviation Games.

We know that the study I was working on an exclusive for PlayStation 5, but since the layoffs we have heard absolutely nothing about the project. The company lost approximately 90 employees due to a complicated situation that was not detailed.

For now, we'll have to wait to find out what Thompson and company are working on, as well as to find out if PlayStation plans to form a new studio or simply reinforce some of its talented development teams.

Former members of Deviation Games are now part of PlayStation and Sony

