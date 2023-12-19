Aside from the leaks we had about the Wolverine game and Insomniac Games' upcoming projects, the hack committed against the PlayStation studio revealed much more about Sony's plans for the future.

Thanks to some slides that were also leaked, you can see the enormous concern that the Japanese company has now that Xbox owns Activision/Blizzard, and with it the intellectual property of Call of Duty, one of the sagas that is always among the best-selling in PlayStation consoles and that for now it will only be able to maintain it for 10 years thanks to the agreement reached with Microsoft.

According to the slides leaked and published in X by @Vslayerv this purchase felt like “a leap into the void” for Sony and has put Xbox in a position to “exceed our current pillars” and therefore finally become the leader in the global video game market.

The reasons are obvious to those already familiar with this topic. The fact that Activision games will be available on GamePass on launch day is a great incentive for players. This can cause players to switch to the Xbox brand exponentially in addition to giving them greater dominance in the subscription market, which poses a huge threat to PlayStation Plus.

Regarding the latter, we have already spoken previously about how the drop in quality of its service when offering monthly games has been harshly criticized, as well as the controversial decision that its releases do not immediately reach the Premium version of the Plus.

The leak follows the same line that Sony had stated a few months ago that “the expectations of offering the best games in their class for free creates an unsustainable business model. The monthly increase in subscribers will not cover the investment.”

Despite this, they admit that they have to expand and make changes since their current business model “it is obsolete and behind the competition”.

“Activision provides incredible strategic value for online gaming services, both on mobile and PC,” can be read in one of the slides, in addition to indicating that Microsoft is working on a store for mobile games that can To be a rival for Apple and Google applications, the objective is that players can install their titles directly on their cell phones to play them from there.

The console war was always real and right now it is more alive than ever with the recent crisis that Sony is currently going through with its games as services, the departure of Jim Ryan and now the leaks, which gives Microsoft the opportunity to claim the throne that has been desired for several generations.

