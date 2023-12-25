We tested the controller so that players with functional diversity can play more comfortably and for longer.

PlayStation Access, this is the controller that will bring PS5 to more players

It's been just over three years since the launch of the PlayStation 5, but this has been enough for the console to be filled with games of all kinds, as well as accessories, since it was only launched in 2023. PlayStation VR2the new generation of the virtual reality device, PlayStation Portal, the portable version of PS5, two new models of alternative wireless headphones to the Pulse 3D, the improved DualSense Edge of PS5, and now it arrives PlayStation Access, the controller that will bring the console to more players.

The Access Controller is truly a highly customizable controller kit for PlayStation 5 designed to make gaming more accessible to those who have with some type of motor disability that hinders their gaming experience. Luckily, this kit is so complete that playing will become much easier now.

PlayStation Access: gaming is for everyone

PlayStation Access It has been designed in close collaboration with the community of users with disabilities to listen and help disabled players until they can play more comfortably for longer. The development process has taken more than five yearshaving involved accessibility professionals, who have also helped in the creation of this device.

The presentation of the kit could not be simpler. PlayStation Access comes in an easy-open box which can be opened with just one hand to reveal a second box inside which is found:

Access controllerUSB cable8 Padded button covers (attached to the controller)4 Flat button covers4 Curved button covers2 Protruded button covers1 Wide flat button coverStandard joystick padJoystick dome pad (attached to the controller)Pad with joystick ball shape23 TagsQuick Start Guide and Safety Guide

Although it may seem like a lot of content, the key to this kit is discovering What are the components that best suit the player to adapt their controller to their greatest comfort?, something that will be very simple thanks to the ease offered by its installation from PS5, which when detecting the controller presents a very intuitive tutorial with images. In fact, the animations help you understand how the controller works very easily.

That said, it should be noted that thanks to the packaging of the kit, all the compartments of the kit can be organized into different sections to organize the interchangeable buttons and the joystick pads.

The greatest customization and configuration of an accessible controller

The Access remote is not a remote that you have in your hands at all times, as it is used to placed on table or other flat surface in any way to suit the player: included in the tray of a wheelchair or attached to a support with AMPS system. Its format allows it to be placed in any position rotating it up to 360º. Beyond all this, flexible play styles are achieved thanks to the following features:

Interchangeable joystick pads and buttonsconfiguring the layout of the controller buttons to adapt to the player's degree of mobility and allowing the included joystick pads to be changed.Adjustable joystick lengthwhich can be lengthened or shortened in length, and can be fixed to the ideal length for greater comfort and ease of use.Configurable buttonsmapping button inputs so that commands are exactly where you want them, configuring button presses to activate/deactivate commands or to serve as a single-press input.Adjustable joystick settingscalibrating the “north” direction to position the control in a completely flexible way.

Extending the control to the maximum

PlayStation Access cuenta con four 3.5mm expansion ports to add additions such as additional buttons, special triggers and other compatible accessories. Likewise, up to two Access controls together can be used as if it were a single universal control, and it is also possible combine one of the Access controllers with a DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller to add features such as haptic feedback, adaptive trigger, motion sensor, and touchpad swipe to your setup.

Being possible to configure up to 30 individual control profiles From the PS5 settings, players can store up to three profiles on the Access controller in case you need to quickly switch between them with a dedicated button, allowing you to use the most appropriate control layout at all times.

PlayStation reaches more players

Definitely, PlayStation Access brings PS5 to more players, regardless of their age, because the important thing about all these options is to make the new command accessible to all of them. The inclusion of people with motor disabilities opens the doors for both new players and those who were trying to deal with the standard controller of their console, being a whole new opportunity to discover video games with a controller that tries to make the game possible without complications.

Mando Playstation Mando Access

PlayStation Access is in stores from December 6, 2023 for €89.99 to make players with functional diversity able to play more comfortably and for longer. Of course, this is Sony's new commitment to inclusion, and it is worth mentioning that it has opted for such a specific audience that often lacks attention. In this way, despite its price, we hope it will be A real Christmas gift for those who need it or need to make their game a more enjoyable experience.

This device has been analyzed independent thanks to a transfer by the brand. The article contains purchase links for which Alfa Beta Juega may receive a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.