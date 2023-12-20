PS5 has reached a significant sales figure before the end of 2023. In three years on sale, the Sony console has sold 50 million units worldwide.

PlayStation 5 It arrived three years ago to replace one of the best-selling consoles in the history of this sector. 2020 marked the change of generation and in recent years we have seen how PS5 has gradually relegated PS4.

This change has been especially noticeable during 2023, since PlayStation 5 It has received important generational exclusives such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3 or Lies of P, among many others.

The stock supply has grown after the initial problems and sales have continued to rise. How much has the console sold? BusinessWire has noted that PS5 has sold 50 million units since its launch until December 9, 2023.

Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers at PlayStation Studios and our partners, said Jim Ryan, president of SIE.

We're grateful for all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we're thrilled that this is the first holiday season since its launch where we have a full supply of PS5 consoles, so anyone who wants to get one.

PS5 follows in the footsteps of PS4 and thinks about the future

The figure of 50 million PS5 consoles has broken the records of its predecessor. PS4 was launched in November 2013 and by December 2016 it had also sold 50 million units (via vgsales). Will the next-gen replicate the commercial success of PS4?

As sales continue to increase, many are wondering what Sony will do in the coming years. New PS5 Pro details have previewed improvements in Ray Tracing, AI-assisted 4K scaling, and announcement in September, according to the latest rumors.

As for other sales figures. Sales of all PS5 and PS4 first party games have recently been leaked: The Last of Us 2, Bloodborne, Horizon… There is truly interesting data for fans.

